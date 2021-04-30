Left Menu

Rugby-Scrumhalves White and Cubelli duel for place in Super Rugby AU final

Eight years after first facing off in a test match, Wallabies scrumhalf Nic White and his Argentina counterpart Tomas Cubelli will duel again when the Western Force and ACT Brumbies clash in the Super Rugby AU semi-final on Saturday.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 30-04-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 15:00 IST
Rugby-Scrumhalves White and Cubelli duel for place in Super Rugby AU final

Eight years after first facing off in a test match, Wallabies scrumhalf Nic White and his Argentina counterpart Tomas Cubelli will duel again when the Western Force and ACT Brumbies clash in the Super Rugby AU semi-final on Saturday. The playmaking pair were denied an international matchup during last year's "Tri-Nations" tournament, with Cubelli a late withdrawal from Argentina's squad due to injury.

But Cubelli has played a key role in setting up Saturday's big-match reunion, helping Western Force snatch three tight wins in succession to book the playoff against White's Brumbies. Cubelli will again look to engineer a finals victory over his former team, the Brumbies, who are also the defending champions.

Cubelli succeeded White as the Brumbies' number nine in 2016 after the Australian headed to Europe to broaden his rugby horizons. The Argentine reached the post-season twice with the Brumbies in 2016-17 but was unable to win a playoff.

After leaving the Brumbies to join the Jaguares, Cubelli was instrumental in guiding the Argentines to a 39-7 win over the Canberra side in the 2019 Super Rugby semi-finals. "It’s a good feeling. It’s what we chase ... the privilege of being able to feel those sensations," 76-test Cubelli said this week of playing finals.

"You still get that feeling of anxiousness and nerves." White faced Cubelli for the first time when he debuted in the Wallabies' number nine shirt in 2013 and savoured a 14-13 victory over the Pumas in driving rain in Perth.

He has since built a lop-sided winning record against Cubelli in internationals and helped the Brumbies win both matches against the Argentine's team in Super Rugby AU this season. As part of a Brumbies side that has ruled Australian rugby for much of the past decade, White expects the dominance to continue at Canberra Stadium on Saturday.

"Cubelli, we know from his few years here as well (and) the threats he has," said White. "He's a threat around that breakdown, he's extremely strong.

"The energy's pretty high ... We're excited for the challenge."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Famine looms in southern Madagascar, U.N.'s food agency says

Famine looms in southern Madagascar, where children are starving after drought and sandstorms ruined harvests, the U.N.s World Food Programme WFP said on Friday.Amer Daoudi, senior director of WFP operations globally, speaking from Antanana...

Maha vaccination count goes up by 34,000 amid vaccine shortage

The COVID-19 vaccination count in Maharashtra increased by 34,000 amid the current shortage of vaccine doses, an official said on Friday.As compared to 2,37,700 people who were inoculated on Wednesday, a total of 2,72,176 beneficiaries were...

COVID-19: Tata Group to provide oxygen concentrator to Madhya Pradesh

The Tata group has extended its help to Madhya Pradesh amid the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases and it will be providing an oxygen concentrator to the state. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan confirmed the news on Twitter on...

Govt sets record 104.3 mn ton rice production target for 2021-22 kharif season

The government on Friday set a record rice production target of 104.3 million tonnes for the Kharif season of 2021-22 crop year July-June.Rice is the main crop grown in the Kharif season, sowing of which begins with the onset of southwest m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021