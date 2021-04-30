Cricketer Nicholas Pooran says will donate part of his IPL salary to India's COVID-19 battle

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 15:38 IST
Punjab Kings' West Indian batsman Nicholas Pooran has decided to donate a part of his IPL salary to help India fight the deadly resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scores of people across the country are dying in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic. India has reported over 3.86 lakh fresh COVID cases since Thursday.

Pooran urged Indians to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest.

''If you can get vaccinated please do, I will also do my part which is continue to pray for India but not only that, I would also like to donate a portion of my IPL salary towards this crisis,'' Pooran said in the video posted on Twitter.

The 25-year-old cricketer from Trinidad is aware of the toll the unprecedented health crisis is taking on India's overburdened medical infrastructure. ''To all my fans and supporters around the world and back home, I realise I am in a safe and privileged position here in India at the IPL.

''But it's also heartbreaking to be so close to such tragedy that's unfolding around us. For a country that has shown us so much love and support over the years, all I can do is join hands with my fellow players to help bring some awareness to this situation in India.

''The healthcare system is overwhelmed right now. The people can't get the attention they need because of the lack of oxygen supplies, I can't comprehend to start,'' Pooran said.

Pooran, who has played all the six matches for PBKS so far in IPL 2021, expressed his desire to play a part after his franchise too pledged support by providing oxygen concentrators.

''Although many other countries are still being affected by the pandemic, the situation in India right now is particularly severe. I will do my part to bring awareness and financial assistance to this dire situation,'' Pooran tweeted.

