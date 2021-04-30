Left Menu

Tennis-ITF joins social media boycott, says players have received death threats

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has joined the wide-ranging social media boycott by sports' organisations this weekend in a protest against online abuse. "The level of abuse individuals are forced to endure is completely unacceptable, which is why we are joining this boycott and calling on social media companies to act now to protect individuals who are merely doing their jobs."

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-04-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 17:49 IST
Tennis-ITF joins social media boycott, says players have received death threats

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has joined the wide-ranging social media boycott by sports' organisations this weekend in a protest against online abuse. "Tennis players, coaches and officials all over the world receive abusive messages through social media on a daily basis -- and this is on the rise -- referring to their race, their gender, their looks and their ability," a statement read.

"Many contain vile and even death threats." The boycott, which begins on Friday and will last until Monday, was started by Britain's soccer leagues and has been widely-supported by the likes of UEFA, the Rugby Football Union, English cricket and F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton.

"Time and again we see the devastating impact that online abuse, threats and discriminatory language has on professional athletes, coaches and officials, not only in tennis but across sport," ITF president David Haggerty said. "The level of abuse individuals are forced to endure is completely unacceptable, which is why we are joining this boycott and calling on social media companies to act now to protect individuals who are merely doing their jobs."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued from Pacific Ocean floorBelgiums Global Sea Mineral Resources has resumed tests that could lead to the mining of battery minerals from th...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.High anxiety Worlds longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in PortugalHugo Xavier became one of the first people to cross the worlds longest pedestrian suspension bridge when it opened o...

FACTBOX-How the EU COVID pass would work

The European Union aims to introduce a central system in June to record citizens COVID-19 vaccines, tests, and recovery to help them travel across the 27-nation bloc and open up summer tourism. While the EU is still discussing how exactly t...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gagas bulldogsFive people have been arrested on charges stemming from the violent theft of two bulldogs belonging to pop star Lady Gaga an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021