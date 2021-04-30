Soccer-Holders Al Ahly to meet Sundowns in Champions League last eight again

Left Menu

Record African Champions League winners Al Ahly will face South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarter-finals for a second successive season after the draw was made in Cairo on Friday. The quarter-final draw for the continent’s secondary competition, the African Confederation Cup, was also conducted on Friday.

Record African Champions League winners Al Ahly will face South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarter-finals for a second successive season after the draw was made in Cairo on Friday. The clash also pits Pitso Mosimane, the coach of holders Ahly, against his former club in an already-tense rivalry

South African Mosimane left Sundowns in August to join the Cairo giants, whose nine Champions League triumphs are more than all the titles of the other quarter-finalists together. Mosimane led Sundowns to 2016 Champions League success and just weeks after his arrival saw Ahly to last season’s title.

Ahly knocked out Sundowns at the same stage of last year’s competition 3-1 on aggregate before going on to claim the title. The quarter-final draw for the continent’s secondary competition, the African Confederation Cup, was also conducted on Friday. African Champions League quarter-final draw: Al Ahly (Egypt) v Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) Mouloudia Alger (Algeria) v Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) Chabab Belouizdad (Algeria) v Esperance (Tunisia) Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa) v Simba (Tanzania) African Confederation Cup quarter-final draw: CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) v JS Kabylie (Algeria) Orlando Pirates (South Africa) v Raja Casablanca (Morocco) Pyramids (Egypt) v Enyimba (Nigeria) Coton Sport (Cameroon) v Diaraf Dakar (Senegal)

Teams mentioned first play at home in the first leg. Quarter-final ties will be played on May 14-15 and May 21-22. The semi-finals are set for June 18-19 and June 25-26.

The Confederation Cup final will be on July 10 and the Champions League final on July 17. The venues for the finals have yet to be determined by the Confederation of African Football. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

