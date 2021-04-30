Left Menu

Soccer-Holders Al Ahly to meet Sundowns in Champions League last eight again

African Champions League quarter-final draw: Al Ahly (Egypt) v Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) Mouloudia Alger (Algeria) v Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) Chabab Belouizdad (Algeria) v Esperance (Tunisia) Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa) v Simba (Tanzania) African Confederation Cup quarter-final draw: CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) v JS Kabylie (Algeria) Orlando Pirates (South Africa) v Raja Casablanca (Morocco) Pyramids (Egypt) v Enyimba (Nigeria) Coton Sport (Cameroon) v Diaraf Dakar (Senegal) Teams mentioned first play at home in the first leg. Quarter-final ties will be played on May 14-15 and May 21-22.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 20:45 IST
Soccer-Holders Al Ahly to meet Sundowns in Champions League last eight again

Record African Champions League winners Al Ahly will face South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarter-finals for a third successive season after the draw was made in Cairo on Friday.

The clash also pits Pitso Mosimane, the coach of holders Ahly, against his former club in an already-tense rivalry South African Mosimane left Sundowns in August to join the Cairo giants, whose nine Champions League triumphs are more than all the titles of the other quarter-finalists together.

Mosimane led Sundowns to 2016 Champions League success and just weeks after his arrival saw Ahly to last season’s title. Ahly knocked out Sundowns at the same stage of last year’s competition 3-1 on aggregate before going on to claim the title.

The quarter-final draw for the continent’s secondary competition, the African Confederation Cup, was also conducted on Friday. African Champions League quarter-final draw: Al Ahly (Egypt) v Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) Mouloudia Alger (Algeria) v Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) Chabab Belouizdad (Algeria) v Esperance (Tunisia) Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa) v Simba (Tanzania) African Confederation Cup quarter-final draw: CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) v JS Kabylie (Algeria) Orlando Pirates (South Africa) v Raja Casablanca (Morocco) Pyramids (Egypt) v Enyimba (Nigeria) Coton Sport (Cameroon) v Diaraf Dakar (Senegal) Teams mentioned first play at home in the first leg.

Quarter-final ties will be played on May 14-15 and May 21-22. The semi-finals are set for June 18-19 and June 25-26. The Confederation Cup final will be on July 10 and the Champions League final on July 17.

The venues for the finals have yet to be determined by the Confederation of African Football. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar speaks to US secretary of state on India's COVID-19 situation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday, focussing on Indias requirements of medical supplies to effectively deal with the second wave of the coronavirus pand...

US Secretary Blinken calls Jaishankar, reviews comprehensive COVID-19 relief efforts

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to reaffirm the strength of the bilateral partnership in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, his spokesperson said.The Biden administration has ...

AstraZeneca lifts FTSE 100 from Barclays slump

Londons FTSE 100 index outshone its European rivals on Friday, boosted by earnings updates from AstraZeneca and Smurfit Kappa which help offset a slump in Barclays shares due to a cautious outlook despite profits beating expectations. Londo...

Biden offers condolences to Netanyahu over tragedy at Mount Meron

U.S. President Joe Biden said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday to offer condolences over a stampede at Mount Meron that killed 45 people and he said the United States stood ready to help as Israel responds.I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021