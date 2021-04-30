Six adults, four children in family test COVID positive: Ashwin's wife Prithi

Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's wife Prithi on Friday revealed that their kids have tested positive for coronavirus. Ashwin in the early hours of Monday announced that he would be taking a break from the ongoing IPL tournament as he wants to extend support to his family members who are currently battling COVID-19.

Prithi also said six adults and four children have contracted the deadly virus in her family. She also urged everyone to take vaccines in order to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. "Feeling ok enough to croak a tiny hi to all of you. 6 adults and 4 children ended up testing+ the same week, with our kids being the vehicles of transmission - the core of my family, all down with the virus in different homes/hospitals. Nightmare of a week. 1 of 3 parents back home," Prithi tweeted.

"Take the vaccine. Give yourselves and your family the best chance to fight this," she added. Prithi also opened about her battle with COVID-19 and termed the coronavirus as the most "isolating disease".

"I guess physical health will recover faster than mental health. Days 5-8 were the absolute worst for me. Everybody was there, offering help yet there is no one with you. Most isolating disease. Please do reach out and seek help," Prithi tweeted. Ashwin played the match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL on April 25 and after the game, he announced his decision on Twitter. The seasoned off-spinner also mentioned that he might return to play if things go "in the right direction".

Reacting to Ashwin's tweet, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting, said: "Stay safe, look after your family, and hopefully we will see you soon." Meanwhile, India recorded 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year.

According to the Union Health Ministry on Friday, as many as 3,498 deaths and 2,97,540 recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

