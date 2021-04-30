TOPS sanctions weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's training programme in USA

The Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) has sanctioned weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's visit to the USA in order to speed the preparation up for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. The Indian weightlifter will work with strength and conditioning coach Aaron Horschig during her stay there.

"TOPS has sanctioned weightlifter @mirabai_chanu visit to USA where she will proceed immediately and be based at St. Louis before proceeding for #TokyoOlympics. She will work with strength and conditioning coach Aaron Horschig during her stay there," SAI Media tweeted. Mirabai has her sights set on winning a medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games later this year. After the heartbreak in Rio in 2016, she now wants to go the distance and secure a medal for India, riding on better fitness than before and the hunger to do well.

"I want to get a medal for India. I am ready to fight with athletes from all countries, including China. Since Rio, I have evolved a lot, I have worked very hard to be more perfect with my technique, especially in clean and jerk. I have benefited from training in the United States," Mirabai Chanu said during an online press conference, facilitated by the Sports Authority of India. India's top weightlifter, a World Champion, thanked the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) for approving her trip to the US where she worked with a physiotherapist Dr Aaron Horschig to address her lower back issues.

Earlier this month, Mirabai set a new world record in Clean and Jerk as she lifted 119 kg at Asian Weightlifting Championships here in Tashkent to rub out the old mark of 118 kg Mirabai's also created a new national record as she lifted a total of 205 kg (86 kg snatch + 119 kg Clean and Jerk) which also won her the bronze medal at the showpiece event.

Mirabai Chanu was inducted into TOPS in November 2018 and she has received a total funding of Rs 51.51 lakhs towards out-of-pocket allowance, equipment and training support, participation in international competitions, sports science assistance and more. Besides that, the Ministry has sanctioned Rs 21.18 crores to the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) from 2019 to 2021 towards the Annual Competition and Training Calendar (ACTC). (ANI)

