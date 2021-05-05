Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva

Former Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva signed Tuesday with the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens. Multiple outlets reported it was a two-year, $14 million deal with $8 million guaranteed.

White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin

The Chicago White Sox signed free agent outfielder Brian Goodwin to a minor league deal on Tuesday in a move to help bolster the team's decimated outfield. Goodwin, 30, was released by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.

Cycling: Italian rider Spreafico gets three-year doping ban

Italian rider Matteo Spreafico has been banned for three years after failing two anti-doping tests during the Giro d'Italia in October, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said in a statement https://www.uci.org/inside-uci/press-releases/uci-statement-concerning-matteo-spreafico.

The 28-year-old, who rides for the Italian team Vini Zabu, failed two tests for the banned steroid ostarine during last year's Giro and has been disqualified from all competitive results obtained at the race.

Golf: Johnson commits to U.S. Open warm-up at Congaree

World number one Dustin Johnson has committed to play in the Palmetto Championship at Congaree Golf Club in his home state of South Carolina a week before the U.S. Open, the PGA Tour said on Tuesday. The June 10-13 Palmetto Championship replaced the Canadian Open on the PGA Tour's schedule after that event was cancelled due to logistical challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Basketball: From trial balloon to TV ratings hit, WNBA marks 25 years

By age 22, Rebecca Lobo had picked up a national college basketball championship, numerous player-of-the-year awards and Olympic gold at the 1996 Atlanta Games. But the 6-foot-4 (193 cm) center's future on the court was uncertain: She joined the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) in its inaugural 1997 season, at a moment when some questioned whether a professional women's league could survive for the long term.

Tigers LHP Matthew Boyd set for Sunday start

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said starting pitcher Matthew Boyd will avoid the injured list and will likely start Sunday's home game against the Minnesota Twins. The left-hander was removed in the second inning of last Thursday's start because of tendinitis in his left knee.

Shortstop Trevor Story (finger) back in lineup for Rockies

Colorado Rockies two-time All-Star Trevor Story was in the starting lineup at shortstop in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants. Story was removed in the eighth inning of the Rockies' 8-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday after being hit by a pitch on his right index finger. X-rays cleared him of any structural damage.

Motor racing: Ex-Marseille coach Villas-Boas to make world rally debut

Former Olympique de Marseille and Chelsea coach Andre Villas-Boas has swapped the dugout for the World Rallying Championship. The 43-year-old will make his debut later this month in Portugal, driving a Citroen C3 in WRC3, the third tier of the championship for privateer cars.

WTA roundup: Elise Mertens upsets Simona Halep in Madrid

No. 13 seed Elise Mertens rallied from a break down in each of the final two sets to eliminate No. 3 seed Simona Halep 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 and advance to the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open on Tuesday. Mertens, of Belgium, needed two hours and 34 minutes to defeat the Romanian on the clay courts of Spain. It was Mertens' second win in six attempts against Halep and her first on clay.

Report: LeBron James (ankle) to miss at least next two games

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is expected to sit out the team's next two games -- on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers -- to rest his injured ankle, ESPN reported Tuesday. After missing 20 games because of the injury, James returned to play in the Lakers' loss to Sacramento on Friday and their loss to Toronto on Sunday. He had 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists against the Kings; and added 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists against the Raptors.

