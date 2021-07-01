Left Menu

Soccer-England boss Southgate heaps praise on 'fighter' Sterling

"He has developed over the last couple of years this real hunger to score. "He is finding himself in these areas and yes, his drive is fantastic, we know the journey he has been on with England and I am so happy for him to be able to deliver the performances he has." Sterling's selection had come under question with the emergence of new attacking talent in the squad but Southgate said the forward was happy to prove the critics wrong.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2021 08:41 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 08:41 IST
Soccer-England boss Southgate heaps praise on 'fighter' Sterling

England coach Gareth Southgate has praised Raheem Sterling's "incredible resilience and hunger" after the Manchester City forward helped them reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2020. Sterling has been one of England's top performers at the tournament, scoring three times in four games. He opened the scoring in Tuesday's 2-0 victory over Germany which set them on their way to the clash with Ukraine in Rome on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has scored 15 goals in his last 20 England appearances, having gone 27 games without a goal before that. "He is a fighter," Southgate told British media on Wednesday. "He has developed over the last couple of years this real hunger to score.

"He is finding himself in these areas and yes, his drive is fantastic, we know the journey he has been on with England and I am so happy for him to be able to deliver the performances he has." Sterling's selection had come under question with the emergence of new attacking talent in the squad but Southgate said the forward was happy to prove the critics wrong. "To deliver them at Wembley will have been really special for him and the goals return is incredible," Southgate.

"Absolutely incredible, really, but yes, please keep asking the questions because if we cannot motivate him everyone else will certainly be able to."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
2
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
3
Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

 Global
4
Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021