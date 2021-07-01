Olympics-Samoa withdraws weightlifters from Games, other athletes to attend -official
Samoa's Olympic committee said on Thursday it was withdrawing its weightlifting team from the Games in Tokyo, which start in just over four weeks, due to COVID-19 restrictions but said its other athletes who are already overseas would be attending.
