Soccer-Dortmund announce 85 mln euro Sancho transfer to Man Utd

Dortmund said the Premier League side paid 85 million euros ($101 million) for the winger. "We reached a general agreement with Manchester United on the transfer of Jadon Sancho, pending full completion, as there are still some formalities to agree on and the medical check to be completed," Hans-Joachim Watzke told a news conference.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 16:25 IST
Borussia Dortmund has reached an agreement with Manchester United for the transfer of England winger Jadon Sancho, the Bundesliga team's chief executive said on Thursday. Dortmund said the Premier League side paid 85 million euros ($101 million) for the winger.

"We reached a general agreement with Manchester United on the transfer of Jadon Sancho, pending full completion, as there are still some formalities to agree on and the medical check to be completed," Hans-Joachim Watzke told a news conference. Sancho emerged as United's No. 1 transfer target last year but the Old Trafford club could not agree on a fee. He has 20 caps for England since making his debut in 2018.

The 21-year-old scored 16 goals and made 20 assists in 38 games for Dortmund in all competitions in the 2020-21 season. He helped Dortmund qualify for the Champions League with a third-place finish in the Bundesliga. ($1 = 0.8436 euros)

