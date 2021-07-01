Left Menu

Hyderabad FC signs deal with Danish sportswear brand hummel

We are looking forward to strengthening our association with the sport even further in the coming years. Hyderabad FC co-owner, Varun Tripuraneni said, The season last year allowed us to show a small glimpse of how we have established HFC as a unique club with a focus on youth. This coming season is set to be a very exciting one for our club and we are happy to kick-start it by being a part of hummels' long-standing legacy.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-07-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 16:37 IST
Hyderabad FC signs deal with Danish sportswear brand hummel
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC have entered into a partnership with Danish sportswear brand hummel, signing them as the team's official kit partner for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

HFC impressed everyone with their entertaining brand of football during the last season of the ISL.

The Danish sports brand is looking at this partnership as an avenue to invest in Indian football and explore new paths to develop the sport in India.

Speaking on the partnership, hummel India & SEA director Soumava Naskar said, ''Football is ingrained in our brand DNA. We come with rich heritage in football and global partnerships with multiple renowned football clubs.'' ''It gives us immense pleasure to take this legacy ahead in India with Hyderabad FC. We are looking forward to strengthening our association with the sport even further in the coming years.'' Hyderabad FC co-owner, Varun Tripuraneni said, ''The season last year allowed us to show a small glimpse of how we have established HFC as a unique club with a focus on youth.

''This coming season is set to be a very exciting one for our club and we are happy to kick-start it by being a part of hummel's long-standing legacy.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021