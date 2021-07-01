Hyderabad FC signs deal with Danish sportswear brand hummel

Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC have entered into a partnership with Danish sportswear brand hummel, signing them as the team's official kit partner for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

HFC impressed everyone with their entertaining brand of football during the last season of the ISL.

The Danish sports brand is looking at this partnership as an avenue to invest in Indian football and explore new paths to develop the sport in India.

Speaking on the partnership, hummel India & SEA director Soumava Naskar said, ''Football is ingrained in our brand DNA. We come with rich heritage in football and global partnerships with multiple renowned football clubs.'' ''It gives us immense pleasure to take this legacy ahead in India with Hyderabad FC. We are looking forward to strengthening our association with the sport even further in the coming years.'' Hyderabad FC co-owner, Varun Tripuraneni said, ''The season last year allowed us to show a small glimpse of how we have established HFC as a unique club with a focus on youth.

''This coming season is set to be a very exciting one for our club and we are happy to kick-start it by being a part of hummel's long-standing legacy.''

