Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal's Maitland-Niles unhurt after traffic accident

Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles was involved in a traffic accident but escaped unhurt, the club said on Thursday. He is at home and thankfully unhurt," a club spokesperson told Reuters via email. Maitland-Niles spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at West Bromwich Albion.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 17:29 IST
Soccer-Arsenal's Maitland-Niles unhurt after traffic accident
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles was involved in a traffic accident but escaped unhurt, the club said on Thursday. Police and emergency services were called on Wednesday to the accident on the M25 motorway, where one of two cars involved had flipped on its side, British media said.

"We are aware Ainsley was involved in an accident. He is at home and thankfully unhurt," a club spokesperson told Reuters via email. Maitland-Niles spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at West Bromwich Albion. The 23-year-old made his England debut last year and played five times but did not make Gareth Southgate's squad for the European Championship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021