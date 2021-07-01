Left Menu

Soccer-No signs of Ronaldo leaving Juventus, says football director

There are no signs Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Juventus, the club's football director said on Thursday, dismissing speculation that the all-time top scorer could move to another club. "There has been no sign from Ronaldo about a possible move ... and no sign from Juve," Federico Cherubini said.

"There has been no sign from Ronaldo about a possible move ... and no sign from Juve," Federico Cherubini said. "We are very happy that Ronaldo will rejoin the team once the rest period after the European Championship is over."

Speaking at a press briefing, Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli added he was "absolutely certain" the club will participate in the 2021-2022 Champions League.

