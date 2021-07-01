Soccer-No signs of Ronaldo leaving Juventus, says football director
There are no signs Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Juventus, the club's football director said on Thursday, dismissing speculation that the all-time top scorer could move to another club. "There has been no sign from Ronaldo about a possible move ... and no sign from Juve," Federico Cherubini said.
- Country:
- Italy
There are no signs Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Juventus, the club's football director said on Thursday, dismissing speculation that the all-time top scorer could move to another club.
"There has been no sign from Ronaldo about a possible move ... and no sign from Juve," Federico Cherubini said. "We are very happy that Ronaldo will rejoin the team once the rest period after the European Championship is over."
Speaking at a press briefing, Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli added he was "absolutely certain" the club will participate in the 2021-2022 Champions League.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ronaldo
- Juve
- Juventus
- European Championship
- Andrea Agnelli
ALSO READ
Cristiano Ronaldo scripts footballing history at Euros, becomes all time top-scorer
Record-setting Ronaldo scores 2, Portugal beats Hungary 3-0
Ronaldo removes Coca Cola bottles at PC, company takes USD 4 billion hit: Report
Soccer-Ronaldo, Pogba snub sponsors at Euro 2020
Soccer-UEFA reminds teams of sponsorship obligations after Ronaldo Coca-Cola case