Soccer-Spanish court rules against UEFA in case over European Super League
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 01-07-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 20:45 IST
A Spanish court on Thursday ordered European soccer's governing body UEFA to cancel all legal sanctions imposed on Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus for planning the creation of the breakaway European Super League.
The court also ordered UEFA to not take any steps to try and exclude the three clubs, who are the last ones standing from the 12 teams that were originally behind the breakaway league, from its different competitions, including the Champions League.
