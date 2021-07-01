Left Menu

Rugby-United States name three new caps to face England

Nick Civetta - Rugby United New York - 26 caps 6.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 21:10 IST
Rugby-United States name three new caps to face England

The United States have named three uncapped players to start against England at Twickenham on Sunday, including former Ireland junior international flyhalf Luke Carty and South African-born flanker Riekert Hattingh. Winger Mika Kruse is the third new cap as the visitors chase victory on U.S. Independence Day when the teams meet for the first time since a 45-7 win for England two years ago at the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

"We've had a good few days in England getting the guys back together with a number of productive training sessions under our belt," coach Gary Gold said in a media release from USA Rugby. "For us, the important thing is to ensure our younger players are exposed to this quality of competition early and often in their playing career.

"As we look ahead to World Cup qualification against Canada and now two test matches against Ireland, we are confident we will see the experience of these games pay dividends heading into the next two World Cup cycles." The squad features 351 test caps with the 23 players predominantly based at home with Major League Rugby sides.

The United States are playing their first international at Twickenham since 1999 and come up against a depleted England side without their British and Irish Lions tourists in South Africa. United States team:

1. David Ainu'u - Toulouse (FRA) - 9 caps 2. Mikey Sosene-Feagai - Old Glory DC - 5 caps

3. Paul Mullen - Utah Warriors - 18 caps 4. Gregory Peterson - Newcastle Falcons (ENG) - 30 caps

5. Nick Civetta - Rugby United New York - 26 caps 6. Jamason Fa'anana-Schultz - Old Glory DC - 2 caps

7. Riekert Hattingh - Seattle Seawolves - Uncapped 8. Cam Dolan - NOLA Gold - 51 caps

9. Ruben de Haas - Austin Gilgronis - 17 caps 10. Luke Carty - LA Giltinis - Uncapped

11. Mika Kruse - Utah Warriors - Uncapped 12. Bryce Campbell - Austin Gilgronis - 32 caps

13. Marcel Brache - Western Force (AUS) - 23 caps 14. Mikey Te'o - Utah Warriors - 28 caps

15. Will Hooley - Saracens (ENG) - 15 caps 16. Joe Taufete'e - Lyon (FRA) - 27 caps

17. Matt Harmon - NOLA Gold - Uncapped 18. Dino Waldren - NOLA Gold - 19 caps

19. Nate Brakeley - Rugby United New York - 23 caps 20. Psalm Wooching - San Diego Legion - 4 caps

21. Hanco Germishuys - Rugby United New York - 21 caps 22. Michael Baska - Utah Warriors - Uncapped

23. Calvin Whiting - Utah Warriors - 1 cap

