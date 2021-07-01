Left Menu

Tennis-Kerber battles past Sorribes Tormo in three-hour thriller

Kerber arrived at the All England Club brimming with confidence having won the grasscourt title at Bad Homburg -- her first tournament victory since defeating Serena Williams in the Wimbledon final three years ago. The 25th-seeded German made a sure-footed start and gave very little away on her own serve before breaking Sorribes Tormo's serve with consecutive forehand winners to go up 5-3.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-07-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 22:37 IST
Tennis-Kerber battles past Sorribes Tormo in three-hour thriller
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Three-times Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber held off a spirited challenge from Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo to win 7-5 5-7 6-4 on Thursday and book her place in the Wimbledon third round. Kerber arrived at the All England Club brimming with confidence having won the grasscourt title at Bad Homburg -- her first tournament victory since defeating Serena Williams in the Wimbledon final three years ago.

The 25th-seeded German made a sure-footed start and gave very little away on her own serve before breaking Sorribes Tormo's serve with consecutive forehand winners to go up 5-3. Sorribes Tormo, ranked 50th in the world, roared back to draw level at 5-5 but continued to leak unforced errors, allowing Kerber to regain composure and take the opening set.

After an early trade of breaks, Kerber showed glimpses of her best tennis with a string of booming backhand winners to take a 4-2 lead and threatened to run away with the match. But Sorribes Tormo, who has never progressed beyond the second round at any major event, halted her opponent's momentum with deft touches at the net to break back immediately, before saving a match point to stretch the contest to a decider.

Both players dropped serve twice in a chaotic start to the final set as fatigue started to set in, before Kerber regained control by converting her seventh break point. The former world number one held her nerve to seal to seal victory in three hours and 18 minutes as the crowd at Court Two gave the players a standing ovation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021