Soccer-Agnelli still respects Ceferin, ready for more Super League dialogue

Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli said on Thursday that he is ready to have further dialogue over a potential European Super League, which he is not giving up on, and that he still respects UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin. Along with Real Madrid and Barcelona, Juventus are yet to pull out of the proposed breakaway league. A Madrid court asked the European Court of Justice to establish if FIFA and UEFA were breaching EU competition law by preventing the clubs from creating the Super League in May.

The Madrid commercial court ruled on Thursday that UEFA must cancel all legal sanctions imposed on the three clubs, providing Agnelli with a boost in his efforts to change football's structure. "I reaffirm our willingness to have a dialogue to face problems which are at the basis of the European football," Agnelli told a news conference.

Advertisement

"We are not scared of threats and we are confident that our legal action will lead to satisfactory results, but the real success would be if we return to a dialogue." Amid the furore over the breakaway proposals, there was a breakdown in the relationship between close friends Agnelli and Ceferin, with the UEFA president labelling the Juve chief a "snake".

Agnelli resigned from his position as chairman of the European Clubs Association and his role on UEFA's executive committee in April. "We're absolutely certain we will play Champions League in the 2021-2022 season," Agnelli said.

"I have respect for Ceferin, but those who work in the business world know what it means to respect a non-disclosure agreement, so, as I immediately resigned from all my positions, I believe I have acted correctly. "I believe that time will smooth out all the misunderstandings that have occurred."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)