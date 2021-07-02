Left Menu

Cricket-Australia's Carey relishing competition for World Cup slot

Australia have picked four wicketkeepers in their white-ball squads for tours of West Indies and Bangladesh before they chase their maiden Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in October-November. Matthew Wade is expected to continue behind the stumps in the Twenty20 matches against West Indies in St Lucia before handing over the gloves to Carey for the one-dayers.

  Australia

Alex Carey has no shortage of competition to be Australia's wicketkeeper at the Twenty20 World Cup later this year but the 29-year-old says the race for the gloves is bringing out the best in him. Australia has picked four wicketkeepers in their white-ball squads for tours of West Indies and Bangladesh before they chase their maiden Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in October-November.

Matthew Wade is expected to continue behind the stumps in the Twenty20 matches against West Indies in St Lucia before handing over the gloves to Carey for the one-dayers. Josh Philippe joined them to train under assistant coach Andre Borovec on Thursday, while the squad also includes the fourth wicketkeeper in Ben McDermott.

"I think we would all love to represent the country, but we are a really close group of players and I'm just excited to have three wicketkeepers on tour to work closely with," Carey said on Friday. "Sometimes when you go on tour, you're trying to scrape together someone to help you out, it's probably more excitement (than rivalry), to be able to work really closely with the other guys and pick each other's brains.

"We can all hold the bat really well and we'd all be dying to play in the first game, whether it is with the gloves or with the bat ... it's good competition." Australia will play five Twenty20 matches against world champions West Indies at St Lucia from July 10, before moving to Barbados to play three one-day internationals there.

