Rugby-Smith at flyhalf for inexperienced England side v United States

Flyhalf Marcus Smith, fresh from steering Harlequins to the Premiership title, will make his England debut on Sunday as one of eight uncapped players in the starting team to play the United States at Twickenham.

Coach Eddie Jones is without his sizeable British and Irish Lions contingent and has also rested several other regulars so has put together a team for the future. Scrumhalf Harry Randall also makes his debut as does blindside flanker Lewis Ludlow, who will captain the team. Prop Ellis Genge will be vice-captain, while center Henry Slade, with 38 caps, is the most experienced player on the side. A further four uncapped players are among the replacements, including Ben Curry, brother of Tom, who is in South Africa with the Lions.

"Over the past three weeks our biggest message to the players is what an opportunity this is to show what they can do and make their mark with England," Jones said. "They've applied themselves as a group and worked very hard individually during this camp to reach their personal bests. Now it's all about coming together as a team, gelling, and putting in a good performance at the weekend."

After Sunday's game, England plays Canada the following Saturday. Both games had originally been scheduled as away games but were switched to Twickenham due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. England team to play the United States. 15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, uncapped) 14. Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 9 caps) 13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 38 caps) 12. Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 6 caps) 11. Max Malins (Saracens, 7 caps) 10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, uncapped) 9. Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, uncapped) 1. Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 28 caps) 2. Curtis Langdon (Sale Sharks, uncapped) 3. Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, uncapped) 4. Josh McNally (Bath Rugby, uncapped) 5. Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 21 caps) 6. Lewis Ludlow (C) (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped) 7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 22 caps) 8. Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped) Replacements 16. Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped) 17. Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, 1 cap) 18. Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped) 19. Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors, 1 cap) 20. Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, uncapped) 21. Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 8 caps) 22. Dan Robson (Wasps, 12 caps) 23. Jacob Umaga (Wasps, uncapped)

