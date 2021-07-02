Soccer-Scotland's Gilmour joins Norwich on season-long loan

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour has joined Norwich City on a season-long loan from Chelsea, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Friday.

Gilmour played 11 games in all competitions for Chelsea last season as they finished fourth in the league and won the Champions League by beating Manchester City in the final. The 20-year-old recently featured for Scotland at Euro 2020, playing a big role in their goalless draw with England in the second Group D match before missing their 3-1 defeat by Croatia due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Scotland finished bottom of their group on one point and was knocked out of the competition. "I'm very excited to be here," Gilmour, who has three Scotland caps, said in a Norwich City statement https://www.canaries.co.uk/News/2021/july/norwich-city-sign-chelsea-midfielder-billy-gilmour-on-loan.

"I can't wait for the season ahead. I've been looking forward to coming here, playing as much as possible and helping Norwich City compete in the Premier League." Norwich won the second-tier Championship last season to earn a promotion to the Premier League. They begin their league season at home to Liverpool on Aug. 14.

