Left Menu

Ministry grants recognition to WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

It is expected that with government recognition of the WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF, the sport of kickboxing will develop at a faster pace in the country.  

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 18:38 IST
Ministry grants recognition to WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF
Sports Ministry Logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports has decided to grant recognition to WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as National Sports Federation (NSF) for promotion and development of the Kickboxing sport in India.

WAKO India Kickboxing Federation is affiliated with the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO), which is the International Federation for the sport of Kickboxing. International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board at its meeting on 10th June 2021 has approved the recommendation for WAKO to become a fully recognized member of the Olympic family of sport. WAKO has been a provisionally recognized member of the IOC Since 30 November 2018. The full recognition of WAKO will be finally decided by the IOC Session in Tokyo in July 2021. To be fully included and accepted in the Olympic movement is important for the recognition and development of the sport of kickboxing.

It is expected that with government recognition of the WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF, the sport of kickboxing will develop at a faster pace in the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021