Ministry grants recognition to WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports has decided to grant recognition to WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as National Sports Federation (NSF) for promotion and development of the Kickboxing sport in India.

WAKO India Kickboxing Federation is affiliated with the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO), which is the International Federation for the sport of Kickboxing. International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board at its meeting on 10th June 2021 has approved the recommendation for WAKO to become a fully recognized member of the Olympic family of sport. WAKO has been a provisionally recognized member of the IOC Since 30 November 2018. The full recognition of WAKO will be finally decided by the IOC Session in Tokyo in July 2021. To be fully included and accepted in the Olympic movement is important for the recognition and development of the sport of kickboxing.

It is expected that with government recognition of the WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF, the sport of kickboxing will develop at a faster pace in the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)