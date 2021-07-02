Left Menu

Government clears Sindhu's request for advanced recovery system

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 18:38 IST
Government clears Sindhu's request for advanced recovery system
  • Country:
  • India

Acting on world champion PV Sindhu's request, the government on Friday sanctioned the purchase of an advanced recovery equipment, which will help her remain in best physical shape ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

The approval came within 24 hours of the 2016 Olympic silver-medallist Indian shuttler's request, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said.

One of India's biggest medal hopes in Tokyo, Sindhu was thrilled.

''I am happy that it did not take even a day for the Sports Authority of India to approve my request for the recovery system,'' Sindhu said upon receiving the administrative sanction to procure the game ready recovery system.

''The clearance was really quick, and I will be able to place an order and procure it in time to take it with me to the Olympic Games,'' she added.

The system circulates ice water and delivers intermittent compression through specific wraps for an athlete's legs, arms, back and shoulders. SAI did not specify the cost of the equipment.

It helps reduce an athlete's pain, spasm and swelling by cooling the affected areas. The compression stimulates the flow of oxygenated blood.

''It will help me immensely after each long training session or match as it is a portable cold and compression recovery system,'' Sindhu said of the system that is rated better than conventional Rest-Ice-Compression-Elevation methods of recovery. ''Sometimes one gets exhausted and experience stiffness after matches. This will help in a quick and systematic recovery.'' Sindhu claimed a historic silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics after losing to Carolina Marin in the gold medal match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021