Malaysia and Chile to host 2023 men’s and women’s Jr World Cups

International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Friday named Malaysia and Chile as the host countries for the 2023 men’s and women's Junior World Cups.

Kuala Lumpur and Santiago will host the matches of the men’s and women's Junior World Cups.

The FIH Junior Hockey World Cup is the flagship event for under-21 players and involves 32 of the world’s best national teams (16 Men and 16 Women).

FIH CEO Thierry Weil said: “The FIH Hockey Junior World Cup is the perfect platform for young players to unleash their skills onto the international hockey scene. It’s a stepping stone for athletes in their development to senior international hockey.

'' Our thanks go to Malaysia and Chile. We’re privileged to rely on these experienced host countries and we’re looking forward to magnificent FIH Hockey Junior World Cups in 2 years time!” India won the last edition of the men's tournament in 2016 when it was held in Lucknow. The country is also scheduled to the host the men's event this year.

