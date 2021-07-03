Left Menu

Soccer-Elvis the pig predicts England will win Euro quarter-final

The Bristol pigs follow in a long line of zoological soccer oracles, most famously an octopus named Paul, who correctly predicted the results of Germany matches at Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup. England take on Ukraine at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome later on Saturday.

Reuters | Bristol | Updated: 03-07-2021 09:33 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 09:33 IST
A Visayan warty pig named Elvis at Bristol Zoo Gardens has predicted that England will beat Ukraine in their European Championship quarter-final. Elvis and his fellow West Country pig, Polly, had correctly predicted England would beat Germany in Tuesday's game of the last-16 knockout stage, by choosing to eat from a box marked with the Cross of St George.

On Friday, Elvis again opted to dine from the box with the England flag in preference to that marked with that of Ukraine, suggesting Gareth Southgate's side will progress to the semi-finals. The Bristol pigs follow in a long line of zoological soccer oracles, most famously an octopus named Paul, who correctly predicted the results of Germany matches at Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup.

England take on Ukraine at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome later on Saturday.

