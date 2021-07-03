Left Menu

PTI | Worcester | Updated: 03-07-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 15:29 IST
3rd WODI: Final game between India and England delayed due to rain
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
A spell of heavy rain delayed the start of the final women's ODI between India and England here on Saturday.

England have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the opening game by eight wickets and the second one by five wickets.

As of now, rain has stopped but the entire ground is under cover with forecast of spells throughout the day. The umpires will carry out an inspection at 3:45 pm IST and decide on further course of action.

