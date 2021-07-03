Left Menu

Motor racing-Verstappen fastest in final Austrian GP practice

Formula One world championship leader Max Verstappen was fastest in final practice for the Austrian Grand Prix at his Red Bull team's home track on Saturday. Verstappen won the Styrian Grand Prix from pole position at the same circuit last Sunday. Verstappen's Mexican team mate Sergio Perez was seventh fastest.

Motor racing-Verstappen fastest in final Austrian GP practice
Formula One world championship leader Max Verstappen was fastest in final practice for the Austrian Grand Prix at his Red Bull team's home track on Saturday. The Dutch youngster lapped with a best time of one minute 04.591 seconds, 0.538 quicker than Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas.

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton, whose two-year contract extension with Mercedes was announced before the session, was third fastest after having a fastest lap deleted for exceeding track limits. The Briton, who was fastest on Friday, is 18 points behind Verstappen ahead of Sunday's ninth race of the season.

Red Bull, who also lead Mercedes in the constructors' championship, are chasing a fifth win in a row. Verstappen won the Styrian Grand Prix from pole position at the same circuit last Sunday.

Verstappen's Mexican team mate Sergio Perez was seventh fastest.

