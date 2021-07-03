Rugby - Adams scores four tries as Lions win tour opener

Left Menu

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 03-07-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 23:24 IST
Josh Adams scored four tries as the British & Irish Lions got their South Africa tour off to a winning start at Ellis Park on Saturday, defeating their Johannesburg namesakes 56-14 in a stiff early examination but to the surreal backdrop of empty stands. Louis Rees-Zammit dotted down the first try of the tour and there were more from Hamish Watson, Ali Price and Gareth Davies, all converted by Owen Farrell as the tourists successfully overcame a spirited home side in the first of eight matches over the next six weeks.

But they had to play to the echoing sound of their own voices, behind closed doors without any of the boisterous and numerous supporters the Lions traditionally bring on tour with them. It ensured a flat atmosphere at the start of what is usually a much-anticipated sporting occasion, as South Africa endures severe lockdown restrictions amid the third wave of COVID-19.

The home Lions, without any of the Springbok contingent, responded with tries from Vincent Tshituka and Sibhale Maxwane, converted by Jordan Hendrikse.

