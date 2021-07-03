Left Menu

Soccer-Denmark move into Euros semis with 2-1 win over Czech Republic

The Czechs were in the ascendancy in the second half but Denmark held on for the win and a semi-final date at Wembley where Kasper Hjulmand's side will play either Ukraine or England -- who play later on Saturday in the last-quarter-final in Rome.

Reuters | Baku | Updated: 03-07-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 23:27 IST
Denmark beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in a nervy European Championship quarter-final on Saturday to reach the semi-finals of the competition for the first time since they won the title in 1992. Denmark opened the scoring in the fifth minute when Thomas Delaney scored with a downward header from a corner kick and the Danes doubled the lead just before halftime when Kasper Dolberg fired home from an inch-perfect cross from Joakim Maehle.

Czech striker Patrik Schick struck four minutes after the restart, guiding a Vladimir Coufal cross into the bottom corner for his fifth goal of the tournament to go level with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of the scoring charts.

