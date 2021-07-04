Left Menu

Rugby-Argentina hold on for narrow win over Romania

Argentina held on for a narrow 24-17 win over hosts Romania despite outscoring their hosts by four tries to one in their test in Bucharest on Saturday. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 04-07-2021 02:12 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 02:05 IST
Rugby-Argentina hold on for narrow win over Romania
Romania was due to host Scotland next week but that match has been cancelled because of positive COVID-19 cases in the Scottish ranks.  Image Credit: pixabay
  • Country:
  • Romania

Argentina held on for a narrow 24-17 win over hosts Romania despite outscoring their hosts by four tries to one in their test in Bucharest on Saturday. Argentina, who now travel to Cardiff to take on Wales in two tests over the next fortnight, were 19-7 ahead but were pulled back by the boot of Romania fullback Ionel Melinte, who put over four penalties.

Hooker Eugen Capatana scored the only try for Romania after Argentina had gone over three times in the first half with Rodrigo Bruni, Santiago Cordero and a penalty try just before halftime. Melinte brought the scores level before debutant flanker Juan Martin Gonzalez scored the winner after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Romania was due to host Scotland next week but that match has been cancelled because of positive COVID-19 cases in the Scottish ranks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Spain's COVID-19 cases continue to rise; U.S. administers nearly 329 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Spain's COVID-19 cases continue to rise; U.S. administe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021