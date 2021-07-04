Left Menu

Cricket-Sensational Shamsi leads S Africa to T20 series win v West Indies

Shamsi recorded figures of 1-11 in four overs to stall the West Indies victory charge as the hosts attempted to chase down South Africa's score of 168 for four, but were restricted to 143 for nine as the tourists claimed the series 3-2. Shamsi has been excellent in all five games, conceding just 80 runs at an economy rate of four per over against a powerful home batting line-up at the small venue in St George's.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2021 03:35 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 03:33 IST
Cricket-Sensational Shamsi leads S Africa to T20 series win v West Indies
Shamsi has been excellent in all five games, conceding just 80 runs at an economy rate of four per over against a powerful home batting line-up at the small venue in St George's. Image Credit:

Left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was at his miserly best as South Africa claimed the five-match Twenty20 International series with a 25-run victory over West Indies at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Saturday. Shamsi recorded figures of 1-11 in four overs to stall the West Indies victory charge as the hosts attempted to chase down South Africa's score of 168 for four but were restricted to 143 for nine as the tourists claimed the series 3-2.

Shamsi has been excellent in all five games, conceding just 80 runs at an economy rate of four per over against a powerful home batting line-up at the small venue in St George's. Evin Lewis (52 from 34) gave West Indies a fast start to their chase, but the remainder of the batting line-up struggled to score at his rate and they soon fell off the pace, leaving too much to do in the final few overs.

Seamer Lungi Ngidi saved his best performance for the last game in the series as he recorded figures of 3-32. After choosing to bat, South Africa's innings was propelled by a 128-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (60 from 42 balls) and Aiden Markram (70 from 48 balls), a record for the tourists for any wicket against West Indies.

But as has been the case throughout the series, they too struggled to finish well, scoring just 32 runs in the final five overs of the innings despite having wickets in hand. Seamer Fidel Edwards was the pick of the home bowling attack with 2-19 from three overs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Iran at risk of fifth COVID-19 wave as Delta variant spreads - Rouhani; India's Bharat Biotech says vaccine 93.4% effective against severe COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Iran at risk of fifth COVID-19 wave as Delta variant sp...

 Global
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021