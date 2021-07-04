Left Menu

Wimbledon: Medvedev survives giant scare against Cilic to enter round four for first time

World Number two, Daniil Medvedev survived a scare against 2017 finalist Marin Cilic to enter the second week of the Wimbledon Championship for the very first time here at Number 1 Court.

ANI | London | Updated: 04-07-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 12:00 IST
Wimbledon: Medvedev survives giant scare against Cilic to enter round four for first time
Daniil Medvedev (Photo: Wimbledon). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

World Number two, Daniil Medvedev survived a scare against 2017 finalist Marin Cilic to enter the second week of the Wimbledon Championship for the very first time here at Number 1 Court. Medvedev extended his grass-court winning streak to seven matches with the 6-7(3), 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 victory, a three hour, 36-minute marathon of twists and turns and moments of madness. This victory was also his first time coming back from two sets down at a Grand Slam.

In the first set, Cilic broke the number two seed for a 4-2 lead. But Medvedev broke straight back courtesy of a Cilic double fault and set then went to the tie-break. The Croatian then took that decider for the loss of just three points and continued that dominance in the second set which he took by 6-3. Medvedev got the breakthrough he was looking for when he snaffled the Cilic serve in the third set. And from there the Russian did not look back as he again broke at the start of the fourth set and marched purposefully towards the fifth.

In the decider, it was Medvedev who drew the first blood as Cilic's serve was becoming more and more brittle. Cilic's chance had come and gone while Daniil settled into his rhythm and established a 5-0 lead. Cilic clawed it back to 5-2 but that is as far as he got. Medvedev converted his fourth match after Cilic pushed a backhand long point to advance. "It was an unbelievable match. It was the first time I came back from two sets down to win. What is amazing is two times here in Wimbledon, I was two sets down and two times I came back and had a break in the fifth set and lost the match," Wimbledon quoted Medvedev after the match.

Elsewhere, for the 18th time, Roger Federer entered the second week at Wimbledon as he defeated Cameron Norrie in the third round 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 at Centre Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021