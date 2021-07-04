Soccer-Crystal Palace appoint former Nice boss Vieira as new manager
Crystal Palace have appointed former Nice boss Patrick Vieira as their new manager on a three-year deal to replace Roy Hodgson, the Premier League club said on Sunday.
Vieira, who captained Arsenal to three league titles and four FA Cups as a player, was sacked by French Ligue 1 side Nice in December after a stint that lasted 2-1/2 years. Hodgson left Palace at the end of last season.
