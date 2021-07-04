Left Menu

Rugby Union-Seven-try England beat U.S. 43-29

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 20:43 IST
England scored seven tries - but conceded a worrying four - as a virtual reserve team beat a spirited United States 43-29 in an entertaining though ragged Twickenham clash on Saturday. England were without 13 players on Lions duty and several others being rested, and starting with eight debutants, they led 26-3 at halftime after two tries for Joe Cokanasiga and one each for Sam Underhill and Ollie Lawrence.

The second half was an end-to-end affair with some loose England defending allowing Jamason Fa'anana-Schultz, Cam Dolan, Hanco Germishuys and Christian Dyer all to score for a battling American team playing their first match since the 2019 World Cup. Debutant trio Jamie Blamire, Marcus Smith and man of the match scrumhalf Harry Randall all scored for England, but Lewis Ludlam's late effort was ruled out for an earlier infringement, as they did enough to send the 10,000 crowd home happy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

