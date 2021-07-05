Left Menu

Tennis legends Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi to reunite for web series

Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi, popularly known as #LeeHesh, took the internet by storm on Sunday when they reminisced their legendary 1999 Wimbledon victory and hinted at a possible reunion.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 22:23 IST
Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi (Photo/ Leander Paes Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi, popularly known as #LeeHesh, took the internet by storm on Sunday when they reminisced their legendary 1999 Wimbledon victory and hinted at a possible reunion. Fans and well-wishers - both from the sports fraternity as well as Bollywood celebrities congratulated them and waited in anticipation to know if they will get to see them playing together again.

In the latest revelation, Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi will be seen in unique storytelling of their journey and relationship together, created by none other than award-winning directors Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari - directing together for the first time. "Their story will be unfolded fittingly on India's OTT platform ZEE5. There is lots more in store and some key announcements will be made shortly," read an official statement.

On the 22nd anniversary of their Wimbledon win in the men's doubles category, Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi on Sunday hinted towards something special, sending the Twitterverse into a frenzy. In 1999, Bhupathi and Paes became the first Indian pair to win at Wimbledon. In the same year, the duo had won the French Open as well.

Bhupathi and Paes had become the first doubles team to reach the finals of all four Grand Slams in 1999 and it was the first time such a feat was achieved in the open era and the first time since 1952. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

