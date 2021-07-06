J-K L-G launches golf training academy in Srinagar

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday launched a golf training academy here and said the Jammu and Kashmir administration has made the sports accessible to the common man and it is no longer a game of the elite only.

The academy was launched at the Kashmir Golf Club.

''We have made golf accessible to the common man of the society. It is no longer the game of elite only. Dream of inclusive society being realised,'' Sinha said.

Expressing joy on the occasion, he said the restoration work of the historic Golf Course after the 2014 floods has been done in the best way while maintaining its originality.

With best-in-class golf courses, Jammu and Kashmir aspires to be the golfing capital of the country, he said, adding a similar golf academy with national-level training facilities will be launched in Jammu soon.

Jammu and Kashmir is a powerhouse of sporting talent and the administration is working diligently in creating a flourishing sports culture and providing the right platforms to budding talents, the lieutenant governor said.

The administration will provide all possible assistance and necessary infrastructure to develop the potential of young sports talents of the Union Territory, he added.

Sinha said that at least 17 national-level sports events would be held in Jammu and Kashmir this year so that the youth get an opportunity to showcase their talent.

''All the 4,290 panchayats have been linked with at least two to three sports activities. Playgrounds have been made for them and alternative arrangements are being made where there is no panchayat land. During the time of Covid restrictions, virtual training was arranged for 26,000 youth in various sports by the Sports Council,'' he added.

