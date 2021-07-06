PL looking forward to full stadiums in 2021/22 season as UK govt eases COVID restrictions

After the announcement by UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson that fans can return to sporting events, the Premier League has stated fans have been hugely missed in the stadiums due to COVID-19. Crowds have either been kept out entirely or allowed in severely restricted numbers since the pandemic took hold in the UK in March last year.

Boris Johnson, alongside chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance on Monday announced social distancing will end while mandatory mask-wearing will also be scrapped - although guidance suggests people might choose to do so in "enclosed and crowded places as per Sky Sports. "Fans have been hugely missed so we welcome today's announcement by the Government and are looking forward to full stadiums in the 2021/22 season," Premier League stated in an official release.

Advertisement

"As we move towards a Government decision on Step 4 of the roadmap and beyond, we will continue to work with football stakeholders and relevant public authorities to ensure that the return to full capacity is done in a way that keeps everyone safe," PL added. Last month, the league released the 2021/22 Premier League fixtures of all 380 matches. The new season of PL kicks off on the weekend of August 14 when defending champions Manchester City will get their 2021/22 title defence underway at Tottenham Hotspur.

Following last season's truncated campaign, the league has returned to its usual format this season, comprising 34 weekends, three midweeks and one bank holiday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)