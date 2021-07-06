COVID-19: Ben Stokes to lead new England team against Pakistan after 3 players test positive

England cricket team has been forced to pick a new side for the ODI series against Pakistan following seven positive coronavirus tests in the hosts' camp. Four backroom staff and three England cricketers have been tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result, the whole hosts' squad has been put in isolation. England will play Pakistan in three ODIs and as many T20Is. The ODI series will begin on Thursday and the third and final match will be played on July 13.

All-rounder Ben Stokes will lead the new side as he returns to the squad after the finger injury. The new England team for the Pakistan ODIs will be named later on Tuesday. "We have been prepared for this moment, and mindful that the emergence of the Delta variant, along with our move away from the stringent enforcement of bio secure environments, could increase the chances of an outbreak," Sky Sports quoted Tom Harrison, chief executive at the ECB as saying.

"We made a strategic choice to try to adapt protocols, in order to support the overall wellbeing of our players and management staff who have spent much of the 14 months living in very restricted conditions. Overnight we have worked swiftly to identify a new squad, and we are grateful to Ben Stokes who will return to England duties to captain. "We also recognise the impact this news will have on our first-class counties and their men's playing squads and thank them, along with our partners Sky and Royal London, for their ongoing support in dealing with this pandemic," he added.

Last week, the Pakistan team commenced seven-day preparations for their white-ball UK tour with the first training session of the series at the Incora Derby Cricket Ground after spending the first three days in room isolation. Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan has highlighted the potential match-winners in the side and showed confidence in getting over the line in the upcoming games. (ANI)

