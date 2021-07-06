The team is eager to qualify for the I-League, says FC Bengaluru United's Chelston Pinto

FC Bengaluru United's strength and conditioning coach Chelston Pinto stated that the club is all set for the upcoming I-League 2nd division season and is confident they can build on their championship-winning performance in the BDFA Super Division League tournament earlier this year. "The players and the coaching staff are raring to go...and earn their promotion into the I-League. We have been preparing well and are very clear in our plan on how we want to approach the season and how we want to play our football. The emphasis will now be on implementing our plan," said Pinto in a release.

Pinto initially joined the club as a player before transitioning into the strength and conditioning coach for the Bengaluru outfit under the mentorship of head coach Richard Hood. Chelston says it is his responsibility to keep the players fit and match-ready for the season. "Our squad is one of the fittest teams in the domestic football circuit. My job is to ensure that the players remain fit and available for selection throughout the season. My main focus is on keeping the players physically prepared to be able to implement the team's game plan. This includes ensuring that the players recover quickly after matches and training sessions, keeping them free from injury, and enabling them to play with a high level of physicality," said the 30-year-old.

The primary goal of FC Bengaluru United, says Chelston is to "be playing in the I-League." He lauded the club culture. FC Bengaluru United will be looking to make their second-ever appearance in I-League 2nd division this season with its sights set firmly on qualifying for the I-League. (ANI)

