Left Menu

Williams, Ervine in quarantine; to miss one-off Test against Bangladesh

Zimbabwean cricketers Sean Williams and Craig Ervine have been ruled out of the one-off Test against Bangladesh starting here on Wednesday after close contact with coronavirus-positive family members forced them into quarantine.Sean Williams and Craig Ervine, part of Zimbabwes 20-man squad announced last week, could not join the squad, Zimbabwe Cricket media manager Darlington Majonga was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.They had to self-isolate after both came into contact with family members who tested positive for Covid.

PTI | Harare | Updated: 06-07-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 18:26 IST
Williams, Ervine in quarantine; to miss one-off Test against Bangladesh
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean cricketers Sean Williams and Craig Ervine have been ruled out of the one-off Test against Bangladesh starting here on Wednesday after close contact with coronavirus-positive family members forced them into quarantine.

''Sean Williams and Craig Ervine, part of Zimbabwe's 20-man squad announced last week, could not join the squad,'' Zimbabwe Cricket media manager Darlington Majonga was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

''They had to self-isolate after both came into contact with family members who tested positive for Covid. According to national health protocols, they had to self-isolate.'' Brendan Taylor, who is likely to lead the side, said the absence of the duo would provide a chance for the newcomers to prove themselves.

''We are missing a few experienced players but we have some young and exciting players coming through,'' Taylor said.

''It is a great opportunity for them to see where they stand. It is an exciting time for Zimbabwe cricket.'' Four uncapped players, including opener Takudzwanashe Kaitano, fast bowler Tanaka Chivanga and batters Joylord Gumbie and Dion Myers were named in the squad last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global
4
EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021