Puducherry Lt Governor greets sprinter Revathi on selection for Tokyo Olympics

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday greeted Tamil Nadu sprinter Revathi who has been chosen to participate in the 4x400 metres mixed relay team in the Tokyo Olympics.

In a statement, the Lt Governor said she was pleased to see that Revathi hailing from Madurai has been selected to represent India in the forthcoming Olympics.

''I wish the young and energetic sprinter grand success,'' Soundararajan added.

She also congratulated the other athletes from Tamil Nadu who would participate in athletics events at the Olympics.

S Dhanalakshmi, Shuba Venkatesan, Arockia Rajiv (all from Tamil Nadu) and Naganathan Pandi have been selected to be part of the Indian team for the Tokyo Games, scheduled from July 23, she noted.

Meanwhile, the Southern Railway general manager John Thomas congratulated Revathi for making her way to the Olympics.

''I share my pride and admiration for Revathi's achievement in figuring in the Indian contingent to Tokyo Olympics. I extend my heartfelt wishes to her for bringing laurels to the nation,'' Thomas was quoted as saying in a press release.

Revathi is employed as a commercial clerk-cum-ticket collector in Madurai division of the Southern Railway.PTI CORR SS PTI PTI

