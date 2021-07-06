Left Menu

Tennis-Sabalenka outguns Jabeur to reach Wimbledon semis

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka proved too powerful for Tunisian Ons Jabeur as she stormed into the Wimbledon semi-finals with a 6-4 6-3 victory under the Centre Court roof on Tuesday. The 23-old Belarusian, playing in her first Grand Slam quarter-final, played aggressively throughout to keep 21st seed Jabeur on the back foot. She will take on Czech Karolina Pliskova in the last four.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 20:43 IST
Tennis-Sabalenka outguns Jabeur to reach Wimbledon semis
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka proved too powerful for Tunisian Ons Jabeur as she stormed into the Wimbledon semi-finals with a 6-4 6-3 victory under the Centre Court roof on Tuesday. The 23-old Belarusian, playing in her first Grand Slam quarter-final, played aggressively throughout to keep 21st seed Jabeur on the back foot.

She will take on Czech Karolina Pliskova in the last four. Jabeur, who had made history by becoming the first Arab woman to rach the Wimbledon quarter-finals, boasts one of the most versatile styles in the women's game.

But Sabalenka played the match on her own terms to nullify Jabeur's weapons, gaining the first break of serve in the match in the 10th game to move into a one-set lead. Sabalenka struck first in the second set and although Jabeur hung on gamely she was unable to resist the power coming from the other side of the net.

Jabeur had a break point when Sabalenka served for the match at 5-3 but could not convert it and the Belarusian finished it off with her 27th winner of the match, a backhand down the line.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global
4
EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021