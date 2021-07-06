Cycling-Cavendish wins Tour de France stage 10

Briton Mark Cavendish won the 10th stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday, a 190.7-km ride from Albertville.

With his third victory in this year's Tour, the Deceuninck-Quick Step rider is now one shy of Belgian great Eddy Merckx's all-time record of 34 stage wins.

