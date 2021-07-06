Cycling-Cavendish wins Tour de France stage 10
Reuters | Valence | Updated: 06-07-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 21:10 IST
- Country:
- France
Briton Mark Cavendish won the 10th stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday, a 190.7-km ride from Albertville.
With his third victory in this year's Tour, the Deceuninck-Quick Step rider is now one shy of Belgian great Eddy Merckx's all-time record of 34 stage wins.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Belgian
- Albertville
Advertisement