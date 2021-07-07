Left Menu

Soccer-Italy and Spain into extra time after Morata equaliser

The Euro 2020 semi-final between Italy and Spain went into extra time on Tuesday as Spain substitute Alvaro Morata scored in the 80th minute to cancel out Federico Chiesa's superb 60th-minute counter-attack goal. Spain had the best of a cagey first half and much of the second but Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal, several times, and Sergio Busquets all missed good chances.

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2021 02:22 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 02:22 IST
Spain had the best of a cagey first half and much of the second but Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal, several times, and Sergio Busquets all missed good chances. Italy then struck when a fast-paced break begun by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma ended with the ball falling for Chiesa, who cut in from the left and curled in a superb finish.

Just when it looked as if Italy were going to be able to hold out, Spain cut through them and Morata, dropped from the starting team after a run of poor performances, calmly slotted the equaliser 10 minutes from fulltime. The winners will play England or Denmark in Sunday's final.

