Left Menu

UEFA invites Eriksen to Euro 2020 final

UEFA has invited Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen to the European Championship final along with the medics who helped to save his life.Eriksen collapsed on the field during his teams opening match against Finland on June 12 after suffering a cardiac arrest. The final is scheduled for Sunday.

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 07-07-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 09:39 IST
UEFA invites Eriksen to Euro 2020 final
UEFA logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Denmark

UEFA has invited Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen to the European Championship final along with the medics who helped to save his life.

Eriksen collapsed on the field during his team's opening match against Finland on June 12 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator.

Denmark will play England in the Euro 2020 semifinals on Wednesday. The final is scheduled for Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
4
India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021