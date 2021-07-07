UEFA invites Eriksen to Euro 2020 final

UEFA has invited Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen to the European Championship final along with the medics who helped to save his life.

Eriksen collapsed on the field during his team's opening match against Finland on June 12 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator.

Advertisement

Denmark will play England in the Euro 2020 semifinals on Wednesday. The final is scheduled for Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)