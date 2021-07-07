Hockey India, SAI condole demise of double Olympic champion Keshav Chandra Datt

Hockey India and Sports Authority of India (SAI) has condoled the demise of hockey legend Keshav Chandra Datt who breathed his last at about 12:30 am on Wednesday. He was 95-years-old. Datt was part of India's golden era in hockey. He was a formidable halfback and was part of Independent India's historic feat at the London Olympics in 1948 where they beat home team Great Britain 4-0 in the final at the Wembley Stadium. Before the 1948 Olympics, Datt had toured East Africa under the leadership of the great hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand in 1947.

Datt -- born on December 29, 1925, in Lahore, Pakistan -- was also part of the Indian team at the 1952 Olympic Games in Helsinki where they beat the home team Netherlands 6-1 in the final to become the Olympic Champions for the fifth consecutive time. Having moved to Calcutta in 1950, Datt also represented Mohun Bagan -- the most famous Indian club of that time in multiple sports. Keshav Datt's demise is a big loss for the hockey fraternity across the world, stated Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam. "We are all very saddened to hear about the legendary halfback Keshav Datt's demise early this morning. He was the lone surviving member of the 1948 and 1952 Olympic Games and today truly feels like the end of an era. We all grew up listening to incredible stories of their memorable outings for independent India at the Olympics and they went on to inspire generations of hockey players in the country. Hockey India mourns his demise and on behalf of the Federation I extend my deepest condolences to his family," he said in a release. Sports Authority of India took to Twitter to mourn the demise of Keshav and wrote, "SAI mourns the passing away of Keshav Datt, a member of India's 1948 and 1952 @Olympics gold medalist men's hockey teams. His contribution to the great legacy of Indian hockey will be remembered forever. Condolences to his family and the hockey fraternity." (ANI)

