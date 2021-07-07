Rugby-Lolesio kicks Australia to last-gasp victory over France

Noah Lolesio kicked a penalty after the fulltime siren to give Australia a last-gasp 23-21 victory over France at Brisbane's Lang Park on Wednesday and a 1-0 lead in the three-test series. France, understrength and fresh out of quarantine, looked to have a famous victory in their grasp when they had a line-out throw with 80 minutes on the clock but Australia scrapped for the ball and won it to keep the match alive.

Flyhalf Lolesio, who had missed a drop goal attempt three minutes from time, slotted the ball between the posts to give the Australians only a second test victory since the 2019 World Cup. France had silenced the crowd when winger Gabin Villiere went over for two tries in the first 22 minutes but the Wallabies fought back with scores from Brandon Paenga-Amosa and Michael Hooper either side of halftime.

