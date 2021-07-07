Tokyo-bound shooters Chaudhary, Sarnobat get second dose of COVID shot in Croatia

The Tokyo Olympic-bound Saurabh Chaudhary and Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccines in Zagreb, Croatia, where the Indian shooting contingent is undergoing a training camp.

Besides the duo, Deepak Kumar and pistol coach Ronak Pandit were also inoculated on the same day.

Advertisement

''Tokyo bound Shooters @SChaudhary2002, @SarnobatRahi, @Deepak_g_arya along with Coach @CoachRonak being administered the second dose of vaccine in Croatia ahead of #TokyoOlympics,'' the Sports Authority of India tweeted informing the development.

Earlier, 18 members of the contingent completed their second dose in the Croatian capital last month.

Chaudhary and Sarnobat had then received their first dose of the vaccine.

The shooters who got their second dose last month were Abhishek Verma, Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar, Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Elavenil Valarivan, Manu Bhaker, Sanjeev Rajput, Tejaswinin Sawant and Yashaswini Deswal. The Indian shooting contingent has participated in the ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia, last month. The team had earlier competed in the European Championship at the same venue as part of preparation for the Tokyo Games.

Chaudhary will be competing in the men's 10m air pistol event in Tokyo, while Sarnobat will be participating in the women's 25m pistol event. Deepak Kumar will be in fray in the men's 10m air rifle event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)