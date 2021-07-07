Rugby-Kenningham withdraws from England squad as COVID precaution

Flanker Jack Kenningham has withdrawn from the England squad to isolate after the National Health Service (NHS) identified him as being in the vicinity of a person who tested positive for COVID-19, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Wednesday. The RFU said an England staff member was also asked to quarantine as a precaution and in line with government advice. Neither has tested positive for COVID-19.

Kenningham, who made his Premiership debut only in February, was one of four Harlequins players called up for national duty after they helped their club seal a dramatic win over Exeter Chiefs in the Premiership final last month. A virtual reserve England team scored seven tries to beat the United States 43-29 at Twickenham on Sunday and they are scheduled to play Canada on Saturday.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)