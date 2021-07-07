Wimbledon: Mixed doubles pair of Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna crash out

Mixed doubles pair of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna on Thursday crashed out of the ongoing Wimbledon. Andreja Klepac and Jean-Julien Rojer defeated Mirza and Bopanna 6-3, 3-6, 11-9 in the round of 16 match here at Court 2.

The round of 16 match between the pair of Mirza/Bopanna and Klepac/Rojer started on Tuesday but the game stretched to Wednesday due to rain. Mirza and Bopanna had lost the first set of the game on Tuesday and they were not able to provide any challenge and they went down 3-6.

Advertisement

However, on Wednesday, the luck changed for the Indian duo as Mirza and Bopanna staged a comeback to win the second set 6-3, sending the match into the third and deciding set. The third and deciding set saw back and forth action and at one stage, it stood level at 3-3. Klepac and Rojer were able to break the serve and they ended up taking a 4-3 lead, piling more pressure on Mirza and Bopanna.

Mirza and Bopanna did not give up and they kept on challenging their opponents and as a result, the scoreline came level once again at 6-6. However, in the end, the pair of Mirza and Bopanna crashed out of the tournament. Earlier on Wednesday, defending champion Novak Djokovic stormed into the semifinals at the ongoing Wimbledon. The world number one defeated Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals here at the Centre Court.

With this win, Djokovic has entered the Wimbledon semifinal for the 10th time in his career and this is the 41st time that the Serbian player has managed to enter the semifinals of a Grand Slam. This was also Djokovic's 100th win on the Grass Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)